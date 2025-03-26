UAB vs. UC Irvine Prediction: Will game turn into a defensive struggle?

The UAB Blazers (24-12) will face the UC Irvine Anteaters (30-6) in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2. What’s the best bet in tonight’s UAB vs. UC Irvine matchup?​

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UAB Blazers (+4.5) at UC Irvine Anteaters (-4.5); o/u 160

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Bren Events Center, Irvine, CA

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

UAB vs. UC Irvine Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing UC Irvine when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Key Players

UAB has demonstrated resilience throughout the NIT, securing road victories against Saint Joseph’s and Santa Clara. The Blazers’ offense averages 78.5 points per game, with a defense allowing 71.2 points. Key contributors include guard Jordan Walker, leading the team with 19.8 points and 4.3 assists per game, and forward Trey Jemison, averaging 10.2 points and 7.5 rebounds.​

UC Irvine boasts an impressive 30-6 record, reflecting consistent performance throughout the season. The Anteaters’ offense averages 75.3 points per game, while their defense concedes 65.7 points. Standout players include guard Dawson Baker, averaging 15.2 points per game, and forward Collin Welp, contributing 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.​

Betting Odds

The Anteaters are favored by 4.5 points according to Bovada.lv, with an over/under set at 159.5.

UAB vs. UC Irvine CBB Prediction:

Considering UC Irvine’s strong home record and balanced performance on both ends of the court, they have the advantage in this matchup. However, UAB’s recent success on the road in the NIT suggests a competitive game. I like the under, which is 4-5-1 in UC Irvine’s last 10 games and is 3-6-1 in UAB’s last 10 contests.

UAB vs. UC Irvine Hoops Prediction: UNDER 160