Texas Tech vs. Kansas Prediction: Can Kansas get to 20 wins?

Number 10 Texas Tech heads to Lawrence to face unranked Kansas on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Kansas cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Houston vs. Kansas prediction.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 21-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-13 ATS this season.

The Kansas Jayhawks are 19-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-15 ATS this season.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Matchup & Betting Odds

645 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+4.5) at 646 Kansas Jayhawks (-4.5); o/u 144.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Texas Tech when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

Red Raiders guard Chance McMillan is questionable to play on Saturday due to a lower-body injury. McMillan is second on the club in scoring this season with 15.1 points per game.

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams is also questionable for Saturday’s contest. He’s dealing with a lower-body injury as well. Williams is third on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game this season.

McMillan and Williams both missed Texas Tech’s 69-61 loss to Houston on Monday night. The Red Raiders started forward Federiko Federiko and guard Kerwin Walton in their place.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore is questionable to play this weekend with an undisclosed injury. Moore is putting up 3.8 points per game in 14.4 minutes per contest for Kansas this year.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson had a monster game in his team’s 71-64 road win over Colorado on Monday night. The 7’2” senior recorded 32 points, 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block across 32 minutes of playing time. Dickinson is leading the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game on the campaign.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games against Kansas.

The Red Raiders are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Kansas is 25-18-1 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of the 2021 season.

Kansas is 60-54-1 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

I really like this spot for Kansas. The Jayhawks badly need this game to bolster their tournament resume and they’ll have the homecourt advantage in this contest. What’s more, two of Texas Tech’s top three scorers (Chance McMillan and Darrion Williams) are both questionable to play in this matchup. The possibility of those two players being out combined with the Jayhawks’ stellar defense (#5 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency) could spell doom for the Red Raiders’ chances at covering this game.

From January 25th to February 18th, Kansas went 3-5 straight up and 1-7 against the spread. Things were looking bleak for the Jayhawks. Kansas has since ripped off two straight outright conference wins and covered both games to boot. I think the Jayhawks get a much-needed victory at Allen Fieldhouse this weekend. I’m laying the points with Kansas at home in this one.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas CBB Prediction: KANSAS JAYHAWKS -4.5