St. John’s vs. Marquette Prediction: Can Red Storm win 6 straight? 

Number 6 St. John’s heads to Milwaukee to face #20 Marquette on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 12:00 PM ET on FOX. Can Marquette cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our St. John’s vs. Marquette prediction.

The St. John’s Red Storm are 26-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-11-2 ATS this season.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 22-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-15-1 ATS this season.

St. John’s vs. Marquette Matchup & Betting Odds

603 St. John’s Red Storm (+1.5) at 604 Marquette Golden Eagles (-1.5); o/u 141.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FOX

St. John’s vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 97% of public bettors are currently backing St. John’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. John’s Red Storm Game Notes

Red Storm guard Deivon Smith will miss Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury. The Utah transfer is averaging 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season. Sophomore guard Simeon Wilcher will likely see more minutes with Smith out of the lineup.

St. John’s guard Aaron Scott (knee) is officially listed as questionable to play this weekend. The senior from Spring, TX is putting up 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 27.0 minutes per contest this year.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Golden Eagles forward David Joplin was tremendous in his team’s 72-66 loss to UConn on Wednesday night. The 6’8” senior from Milwaukee, WI recorded 23 points, 5 rebounds, and a blocked shot in 39 minutes of game action. Joplin shot 3 of 6 from downtown and 6 of 6 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

Marquette guard Kam Jones also played well in his team’s game on Wednesday. The senior from Memphis, TN logged 21 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals, and a blocked shot across 36 minutes. Jones leads the team in scoring with 18.5 points per game on the campaign.

St. John’s vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

St. John’s is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games against Marquette.

The under is 17-13 in St. John’s games this season.

The under is 17-11-2 in Marquette’s games this season.

Marquette is 19-12-1 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Marquette is 30-21-1 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

St. John’s vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

This game is about motivation. St. John’s already has the regular season Big East title locked up. The Red Storm will be the #1 seed in the Big East tournament next week regardless of what happens on Saturday. I could see St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino maybe giving his starters a break as the Johnnies prepare for the NCAA Tournament. To that end, Red Storm guard Deivon Smith has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game. St. John’s guard Aaron Scott is questionable for this weekend’s matchup with Marquette as well.

For Marquette, Saturday will be Senior Day. The Golden Eagles’ top three scorers (Kam Jones, David Joplin, and Stevie Mitchell) are all seniors and will have a chance to end their regular season careers with a monstrous home win. I think Marquette comes out focused and uses the homecourt advantage to secure a valuable top-10 victory.

I’m taking the Golden Eagles -1.5 at Bovada.lv.

St. John’s vs. Marquette CBB Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES -1.5