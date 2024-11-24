St. John’s vs. Georgia Prediction: Which team will improve to 6-1?

Number 22 St. John’s and unranked Georgia both remain in Nassau to face each other on Sunday morning. The game is at 11:00 AM ET on CBS Sports Network. Can St. John’s cover the 8-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our St. John’s vs. Georgia prediction.

The St. John’s Red Storm are 5-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-1 ATS this season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 5-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-3 ATS this season.

St. John’s vs. Georgia Matchup & Betting Odds

661 St. John’s Red Storm (-8) vs. 662 Georgia Bulldogs (+8); o/u 150.5

11:00 a.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

St. John’s vs. Georgia Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing St. John’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. John’s Red Storm Game Notes

Red Storm guard Deivon Smith had a big game in his team’s 80-55 win over Virginia on Friday night. In that contest, the Utah transfer recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and a steal across 28 minutes of action. Smith shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from long range in the victory.

St. John’s guard RJ Luis Jr. also played well on Friday. The 6’7” junior from Miami scored a game-high 18 points, pulled down 3 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, swiped 4 steals, and blocked a shot. Luis leads the Red Storm in scoring with 17.3 points per game this year.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs guard Blue Cain was excellent in his team’s 80-69 loss to Marquette on Saturday. In that contest, the sophomore from Knoxville, TN registered 17 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Cain shot 5 of 10 from three-point range and 2 of 3 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s game on Saturday morning. The Raleigh, NC native accumulated 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. Demary is second on the team in scoring with 14.6 points per game on the campaign.

St. John’s vs. Georgia CBB Betting Trends

St. John’s is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Red Storm are 16-8 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Georgia is 3-7 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of the 2017 season.

Georgia is 12-19 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2022 season.

St. John’s vs. Georgia CBB Prediction:

This is not an ideal situation for Georgia. The Bulldogs played Marquette in the Bahamas on Saturday morning and lost 80-69. They now have to play another well-coached, ranked, Big East team less than 24 hours later. Since Mike White became the Bulldogs’ head coach in 2022, Georgia is 4-6 ATS against ranked opponents. Not great.

St. John’s has looked good since Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino took over last season. The Johnnies are 10-7 ATS in non-conference games and 5-4 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2023 season. What’s more, St. John’s is 14-12 ATS as a favorite and 5-4 ATS in neutral-site games since the beginning of last season. I think St. John’s is the clearly better team and we see that borne out on the floor on Sunday. I’m laying the points with the Red Storm in Nassau on Sunday morning.

St. John’s vs. Georgia CBB Prediction: ST. JOHN’S RED STORM -8