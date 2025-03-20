SIU Edwardsville vs. Houston Prediction: Will game turn into a defensive struggle?

The Houston Cougars (30-4) will face the SIU Edwardsville Cougars (22-11) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. What’s the best bet in today’s SIU Edwardsville vs. Houston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

SIU Edwardsville Cougars (+29) vs. Houston Cougars (-29); o/u 126.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

TV: TBS

SIU Edwardsville vs. Houston Public Betting: Bettors Leaning UH

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars

Houston enters the tournament as the Midwest Region’s No. 1 seed, marking their third consecutive year in this position. They secured their spot by winning the Big 12 Conference title. The team is renowned for its stellar defense, allowing only 58.5 points per game and holding opponents to 38.3% shooting. Offensively, guard LJ Cryer leads with an average of 15.2 points per game, shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Forward J’Wan Roberts, returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, contributes 10.8 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game. ​

SIU Edwardsville Cougars

SIU Edwardsville is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. They are led by OVC Player of the Year Ray’Sean Taylor, who averages 19.3 points per game and is the leading scorer in school history with 1,952 points. The team averages 72.5 points per game over their last ten outings, shooting 44.8% from the field.

Matchup Overview

Houston is heavily favored, with a point spread of -28.5 and moneyline odds of -10,000, indicating a 98.9% implied probability of winning. The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

Key Factors

Defensive Prowess: Houston’s top-ranked defense will challenge SIU Edwardsville’s offense, particularly in limiting Ray’Sean Taylor’s impact.​

Experience vs. Debut: Houston’s recent tournament experience contrasts with SIU Edwardsville’s first appearance, potentially influencing performance under pressure.​

Pace of Play: Houston’s ability to control the game’s tempo could limit SIU Edwardsville’s scoring opportunities.​

This matchup highlights Houston’s defensive strength against SIU Edwardsville’s historic tournament debut, setting the stage for an intriguing first-round game.

SIU Edwardsville vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the under at Bovada.lv. The under has cashed in seven out of Houston’s last 10 games overall. On the other side, the under hit in back-to-back SIU Edwardsville matchups. Given Houston’s defensive powerless, this will be a long day for SIUE’s offense.

SIU Edwardsville vs. Houston Hoops Prediction: UNDER 126.5