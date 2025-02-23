Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction: Can Boilermakers Get Back on Track?

The Purdue Boilermakers head to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten conference play on Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers will look to get back in the win column after losing 3 straight games. They are currently 19-8 on the season. The Hoosiers have just one win over their last 7 games, and enter Sunday with a 15-11 record. They are currently 3.5 point home dogs with this Purdue vs. Indiana matchup set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Purdue Boilermakers (-3.5) at Indiana Hoosiers (+3.5) o/u 150.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 23, 2025

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Hoosiers

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Indiana. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers are desperate to get a win after losing their last 3 games, all coming against ranked opponents. Their last game was a 75-66 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday night. Trey Kaufman-Renn was 9 of 13 from the field and finished with 24 points. The only other player on the team to hit double digits was Braden Smith who finished with 17 points. The Boilermakers shot 51% from the field and 37.5% from behind the arc, but Michigan State was just a bit better, shooting 58% from the field.

Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers are 6-9 in Big Ten play this season, and have just two wins in their last 10 games. The latest was a 72-68 loss to UCLA. Luke Goode led the team with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Mackenzie Mgbako added 14 points on 6 of 17 shooting from the field. Malik Reneau came off the bench and finished with 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

Purdue vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Purdue is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 6-2 in Purdue’s last 8 games

Indiana is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 4-0 in Indiana’s last 4 games

Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction:

I really like Purdue here to win and cover the 3.5 point spread on the road. I am going to use the same theory as I did last week with Michigan State who needed a big road win to get back on track to end the season, and ended up beating Illinois by 14 as 6.5 point dogs. The Boilermakers have struggled lately with 3 straight losses. All of those were against ranked teams. They now get a much easier matchup facing off against an Indiana squad that has logged just two wins in their last 10 games. This is a great chance for Purdue to get a big win and swing the momentum back in their favor to close out the season. The Boilermakers have been very strong on the road, with a 6-3 ATS record this season. Indiana is just 2-2 ATS as a home underdog. I think Purdue picks up a big win on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction: Purdue -3.5