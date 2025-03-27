Ole Miss vs. Michigan State Prediction: Can MSU win by 4+ points?

Six-seed Ole Miss and 2-seed Michigan State both head to Atlanta to face each other on Friday night. It’s the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 7:09 PM ET on CBS. Can Michigan State cover the 3.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Michigan State prediction.

The Ole Miss Rebels are 24-11 straight up overall this year. They are 18-16-1 ATS this season.

The Michigan State Spartans are 29-6 straight up overall this year. They are 24-10-1 ATS this season.

Ole Miss vs. Michigan State Matchup & Betting Odds

635 Ole Miss Rebels (+3.5) vs. 636 Michigan State Spartans (-3.5); o/u 143.5

7:09 p.m. ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: CBS

Ole Miss vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Rebels guard Sean Pedulla was terrific in his team’s 91-78 win over Iowa State last Sunday. The Virginia Tech transfer put up 20 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals in 37 minutes. Pedulla shot 6 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 from the foul line in the victory.

Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield was electric off the bench in his team’s game last Sunday. In 26 minutes, the 6’8” senior recorded 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 made three-pointers. Brakefield is second on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game this year.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Spartans guard Jaden Akins was outstanding in his clubs’ 71-63 win over New Mexico last Sunday. In that contest, the senior from Farmington, MI, logged 16 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 blocked shot. Akins shot 7 of 11 from the floor and 2 of 4 from beyond the arc in the win.

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s game on Sunday. The freshman from Denver registered 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 4 made free throws in 30 minutes of playing time. Richardson is second on the team in scoring, with 11.9 points per game on the campaign.

Ole Miss vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Rebels are 17-18-1 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2017 season.

Michigan State is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Michigan State is 19-9 ATS after a win this season.

Ole Miss vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

Michigan State has been one of the best teams in the country against the number in 2024-25. A few statistics further illustrate that point. The Spartans are 19-9 ATS as a favorite and 8-5 ATS in non-conference games this season. What’s more, Michigan State is 9-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 8-3 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest this season. Additionally, the Spartans have thrived in the NCAA Tournament over the past 2+ decades. Since the start of the 2003 season, Michigan State is 33-25-1 ATS in NCAA Tournament games. I like the Spartans to improve that record on Friday. The pick is Michigan State -3.5 points over Ole Miss at Bovada.lv.

Ole Miss vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction: MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS -3.5