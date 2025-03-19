Mount St. Mary’s vs. American Prediction: Will points be at a premium?

​The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (22-12) are set to face the American University Eagles (22-12) in the First Four round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The game will take place at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, with tip-off scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. The matchup will be televised on truTV. ​What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mount St. Mary’s vs. American matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Mount St. Mary’s (+2.5) vs. American University (-2.5); o/u 129

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 19, 2025

UD Arena, Dayton, OH

TV: truTV

Mount St. Mary’s vs. American Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with MSM

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Mount St. Mary’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers: The Mountaineers secured their spot in the tournament by winning the MAAC Men’s Basketball title, defeating Iona 63-49. Under the leadership of first-year head coach Donny Lind, Mount St. Mary’s has emphasized strong defense and rebounding. During their MAAC Tournament run, they held opponents to an average of 54 points per game. ​

American University Eagles: The Eagles, guided by head coach Duane Simpkins, have achieved their most successful season since 2009, matching a program-best 13 league wins. American University relies heavily on three-point shooting and boasts a veteran lineup. ​

Betting Odds and Trends

According to oddsmakers from Bovada.lv, American University is favored by 2.5 points, with the over/under set at 129.5 points. Mount St. Mary’s has covered the spread in their last six games, while American has covered in three of their last four. The total has gone under in five of American’s last six games.​

Head-to-Head

Historically, American University holds a 38-32 advantage in the all-time series against Mount St. Mary’s. ​

Key Factors to Watch

Defense vs. Perimeter Shooting: The Mountaineers’ defensive prowess will be tested against the Eagles’ reliance on three-point shooting.​

Coaching Impact: Both teams are led by coaches who have recently revitalized their programs, making strategic adjustments a focal point.

Mount St. Mary’s vs. American CBB Prediction:

I know the total is low, but give me the under. In American’s last 10 games entering play tonight, the under cashed seven times. That includes a 5-1 run over the team’s last six games. On the other side, the under has been even more profitable. In Mount St. Mary’s last 10 contests, the under is 8-2. The under is currently on a 5-0 run in Mountaineers games.

Mount St. Mary’s vs. American Hoops Prediction: UNDER 129