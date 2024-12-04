Marquette vs. Iowa State Prediction: Can Marquette cover in hostile setting?

Number 5 Marquette heads to Ames to face #6 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Can Iowa State cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Marquette vs. Iowa State prediction.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 8-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-1-1 ATS this season.

The Iowa State Cyclones are 5-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-3 ATS this season.

Marquette vs. Iowa State Matchup & Betting Odds

707 Marquette Golden Eagles (+5.5) at 708 Iowa State Cyclones (-5.5); o/u 150.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: ESPN+

Marquette vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones posted a double-double in his team’s 94-62 win over Western Carolina on Saturday. The 6’5” senior from Memphis put up 20 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot. Jones leads Marquette in scoring this year with 19.6 points per game.

Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell also played well on Saturday. The senior from Reading, PA logged 10 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, and 3 steals. Mitchell shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from deep in the victory.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic went off in his team’s 99-71 blowout win over Colorado last Wednesday. The 6’8” Pewaukee, WI native registered 24 points, 3 assists, and a rebound. He shot 9 of 13 from the floor and 6 of 9 from beyond the arc in the victory.

Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert had a nice day against Colorado on Wednesday. The UNLV transfer logged 15 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, a steal, and a made three-pointer. Gilbert leads the Cyclones in scoring with 16.5 points per game on the campaign.

Marquette vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

Marquette is 22-12-3 as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

The Golden Eagles are 18-11-1 ATS against ranked opponents since the beginning of the 2021 campaign.

Iowa State is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The under is 23-20 in Iowa State’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 26-19 in Marquette’s games since the beginning of last season.

Marquette vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Put simply, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart is money. Since Smart became the Golden Eagles head coach in 2021, Marquette has had a lot of success against the number. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Golden Eagles are 47-31-4 ATS after a win and 12-6-1 ATS as a road underdog. In that same time frame, Marquette is 24-20-3 ATS in non-conference games and 12-10-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage. And finally, the Golden Eagles are 42-25-3 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest and 22-13-1 ATS as the road team since the inception of the 2021 campaign. It’s not easy to win in Ames, but I think Marquette will keep it close enough to cover on the road against Iowa State. The Golden Eagles are the pick.

Marquette vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES +5.5