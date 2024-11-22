Marquette vs. Georgia Prediction: Which team will move to 6-0?

Number 15 Marquette and unranked Georgia both head to Nassau to face each other on Saturday morning. The game is at 11:00 AM ET. Can Marquette cover the 6.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Marquette vs. Georgia prediction.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 5-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-1 ATS this season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 5-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-2 ATS this season.

Marquette vs. Georgia Matchup & Betting Odds

603 Marquette Golden Eagles (-6.5) vs. 604 Georgia Bulldogs (+6.5); o/u 151.5

11:00 a.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

Marquette vs. Georgia Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones was phenomenal in his team’s 76-58 home win over Purdue on Tuesday night. In that game, the senior from Memphis recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and a steal. He shot 7 of 12 from the floor in the victory.

Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell also made an impact on Tuesday. The senior from Reading, PA scored a game-high 21 points, pulled down 2 rebounds, nabbed 4 steals, and blocked a shot. Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points per game this year.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs forward Asa Newell came up big in his team’s 93-45 blowout win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday night. The freshman from Destin, FL put up 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer. Newell is leading the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game this season.

Georgia freshman center Somto Cyril nearly notched a double-double in his team’s game on Tuesday. The Enugu, Nigeria native logged 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots in 22 minutes off the bench. Cyril shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 6 from the foul line in the victory.

Marquette vs. Georgia CBB Betting Trends

Marquette is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The Golden Eagles are 10-9-2 ATS in neutral site games since the start of the 2021 season.

Georgia is 4-9 ATS in neutral site games since the start of the 2021 season.

Georgia is 28-36 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Marquette vs. Georgia CBB Prediction:

I like this spot for Marquette. The Golden Eagles are coming off of two wins over power conference teams. They defeated Maryland on the road 78-74 on November 15th, then smoked Purdue at home 76-58 on November 19th. They seem to be getting incrementally better as the season progresses.

Marquette’s head coach is Shaka Smart. Since he took the reins in 2021, the Golden Eagles have fared well against the number in several different scenarios. Marquette is 40-32 ATS as a favorite and 22-20-2 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2021 campaign. What’s more, the Golden Eagles are 31-18-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 45-31-3 ATS after a win since the beginning of the 2021 season. For all of those reasons, I’m laying the points with Marquette in Nassau on Saturday morning.

Marquette vs. Georgia CBB Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES -6.5