Kentucky vs. Tennessee Prediction: Can UK beat Vols 3 times?

Three-seed Kentucky and 2-seed Tennessee both head to Indianapolis to face each other on Friday night. It’s the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 7:39 PM ET on TBS and truTV. Can Tennessee cover the 4.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 24-11 straight up overall this year. They are 18-17 ATS this season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are 29-7 straight up overall this year. They are 19-17 ATS this season.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Matchup & Betting Odds

639 Kentucky Wildcats (+4.5) vs. 640 Tennessee Volunteers (-4.5); o/u 144.5

7:39 p.m. ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: TBS/truTV

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats guard Koby Brea was sensational in his team’s 84-75 win over Illinois last Sunday. The 6’7” senior put up 23 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 36 minutes. Brea shot 10 of 16 from the field and 3 of 8 from downtown in the victory.

Kentucky center Amari Williams did a little bit of everything in his team’s game on Sunday. In 26 minutes, the 7-footer from Nottingham, England, posted 8 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and a steal. Williams is averaging 10.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier was superb in his club’s 67-58 win over UCLA last Saturday. In 35 minutes, the senior from Nashville recorded 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Lanier shot 6 of 14 from the floor and 4 of 5 from long distance in the win.

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler also played well against the Bruins last weekend. The 5’9” senior logged 15 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 2 made three-pointers in 38 minutes. Zeigler is second on the team in scoring with 13.7 points per contest this year.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Kentucky is 9-14 ATS after a win this season.

The Wildcats are 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Tennessee is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Tennessee is 17-11 ATS after a win this season.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

They say it’s hard to beat a good team three times. Kentucky is 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread when facing Tennessee this season. The Wildcats beat the Volunteers 78-73 in Knoxville on January 28th and won 75-64 in Lexington on February 11th. I think this game will be different than those contests.

Since losing to Kentucky on February 11th, Tennesse is 9-2 straight up with both of their losses coming to SEC teams currently in the Sweet 16 (Ole Miss and Florida). The Vols have a few numbers on their side heading into Friday’s game. Tennessee is 5-4 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest and 5-3 ATS in neutral-site games this season. The public is leaning toward Kentucky, but I like Tennessee and their #3 overall defense (according to Kenpom.com) in this one. The pick is the Volunteers -4.5 points over the Wildcats at Bovada.lv.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction: TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS -4.5