Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction: Can Tigers improve resume?

Number 19 Kentucky heads to Columbia to face #15 Missouri on Saturday. The game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Missouri cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Missouri prediction.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 20-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-15 ATS this season.

The Missouri Tigers are 21-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-13 ATS this season.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Matchup & Betting Odds

609 Kentucky Wildcats (+4.5) at 610 Missouri Tigers (-4.5); o/u 168.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Missouri Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Missouri when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinson will miss Saturday’s game and the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury. The BYU transfer will finish his first year in Lexington with averages of 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 made three-pointers per game.

Kentucky guard Otega Oweh was superb in his club’s 95-64 blowout win over LSU on Tuesday night. The junior from Newark, NJ put up 24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 26 minutes. Oweh shot 9 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 from the foul line in the victory.

Missouri Tigers Game Notes

Tigers guard Mark Mitchell was excellent in his team’s 96-84 loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday night. In 25 minutes, the junior from Kansas City, KS recorded 18 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and a blocked shot. Mitchell shot 7 of 8 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

Missouri guard Caleb Grill provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game on Wednesday. The Iowa State transfer logged 16 points, 8 rebounds, an assist, and 4 made three-pointers in 33 minutes of game action. Grill is leading the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game this season.

Kentucky vs. Missouri CBB Betting Trends

Kentucky is 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games against Missouri.

The Wildcats are 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Missouri is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Missouri is 10-8 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Kentucky vs. Missouri CBB Prediction:

Several numbers make the case for Missouri winning and covering this game. The Tigers are 7-1 ATS when facing ranked opponents and 12-5 ATS in conference games this season. What’s more, Missouri is 11-9 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest and 11-8 ATS as the home team in 2024-25. The Tigers are firmly in the NCAA Tournament field already, but they can improve their seeding with a win over Kentucky on Saturday and a win or two in the SEC Tournament. I think Missouri is able to build up some momentum heading into the Big Dance, beginning with a two-possession win over Kentucky at home on Saturday. I’m laying the 4.5 points with the Tigers on Bovada.lv.

Kentucky vs. Missouri CBB Prediction: MISSOURI TIGERS -4.5