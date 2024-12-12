Iowa State vs. Iowa Prediction: Can Cyclones pass 1st road test?

Number 3 Iowa State heads to Iowa City to face unranked Iowa on Thursday night. The game is at 7:30 PM ET on FS1. Can Iowa State cover the 6.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Iowa prediction.

The Iowa State Cyclones are 7-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3 ATS this season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 7-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-5 ATS this season.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Matchup & Betting Odds

671 Iowa State Cyclones (-6.5) at 672 Iowa Hawkeyes (+6.5); o/u 159.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 12, 2024

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Iowa State vs. Iowa Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson posted a double-double in his team’s 100-58 win over Jackson State on Sunday night. The Saint Mary’s transfer had 10 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Jefferson shot 4 of 10 from the floor and 2 of 2 from the foul line in the victory.

Iowa State guard Curtis Jones provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game on Sunday. In 25 minutes of game action, Jones scored 19 points, doled out 5 assists, nabbed a rebound, and swiped a steal. Curtis Jones is second on the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game this year.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s 85-83 loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. The senior from Waukee, IA registered 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 made three-pointers. Payton Sandfort is second on the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game this season.

Iowa guard Josh Dix also played well in his team’s game on Saturday. In 37 minutes, the 6’6” junior accumulated 16 points, 7 rebounds, an assist, and a blocked shot. Dix converted 7 of 15 shots from the field and knocked down 2 of 5 attempts from beyond the arc in the loss.

Iowa State vs. Iowa CBB Betting Trends

Iowa State is 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Iowa.

The Cyclones are 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Iowa is 27-20-1 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2008 season.

The Hawkeyes are 60-53-1 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2010 season.

Iowa State vs. Iowa CBB Prediction:

This is a tough spot for the Cyclones. Iowa State hasn’t played a true road game yet this season, and their first one will come against their in-state rival. In the last 5 games between these two teams in Iowa City, the Cyclones are 1-4 straight up and 1-4 ATS. They’ll likely have their hands full on the road in this one.

Iowa City is one of the toughest places to play in the country since Fran McCaffery became Iowa’s head coach in 2010. Since 2010, Iowa is 134-91-5 ATS and 20-13-1 ATS as a home underdog. In a rivalry game in a hostile environment, taking the home team and the points seems like a safe bet. I’m backing Iowa at home as 6.5-point underdogs in this one.

Iowa State vs. Iowa CBB Prediction: IOWA HAWKEYES +6.5