Iowa State vs. BYU Prediction: Will Cyclones advance in Big 12 Tournament?

Thursday’s Iowa State vs. BYU matchup is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With the Cyclones laying 2.5 points and the total sitting at 146, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Iowa State Cyclones (-2.5) at BYU Cougars (+2.5); o/u 146

12:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 13, 2025

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Iowa State vs. BYU Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Iowa State Cyclones (24-8, 13-7 Big 12): The Cyclones, seeded fifth in the Big 12 Tournament, advanced to the quarterfinals following a decisive 76-56 victory over Cincinnati. In that game, Joshua Jefferson led with 19 points, and Dishon Jackson contributed a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

BYU Cougars (23-8, 14-6 Big 12): Ranked 17th nationally, the fourth-seeded Cougars earned a double-bye into the quarterfinals. They recently edged out Iowa State in a double-overtime thriller, winning 88-85, where the Cyclones rallied from a 21-point deficit but ultimately fell short.

Key Matchups:

Joshua Jefferson vs. BYU’s Frontcourt: Jefferson’s scoring ability will be tested against BYU’s interior defense.

Turnover Battle: In their previous meeting, BYU committed 29 turnovers. Reducing turnovers will be crucial for the Cougars to maintain offensive efficiency.

Perimeter Shooting: Both teams rely on their guards for perimeter scoring. The efficiency from beyond the arc may play a pivotal role in determining the game’s outcome.

Iowa State vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

Given the recent double-overtime contest between these teams, another closely contested game is expected. However, Iowa State’s momentum from their commanding win over Cincinnati and their defensive prowess may provide them with a slight advantage. Iowa State’s balanced attack and defensive execution will enable them to advance in the Big 12 Tournament. I’m laying the 2.5 points with the Cyclones at Bovada.lv.

Iowa State vs. BYU Hoops Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES -2.5