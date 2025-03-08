Houston vs. Baylor Prediction: Can Cougars Cover on the Road?

The 3rd ranked Houston Cougars head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears late on Saturday night. The Cougars are riding a 9 game win streak and are currently 26-4 on the season. The Bears have won their last two games, and enter Saturday with a 18-12 record. They are currently 5.5 point home dogs with this Houston vs. Baylor matchup set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Cougars (-5.5) at Baylor Bears (+5.5) o/u 130.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Foster Pavilion, Waco, TX

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Cougars

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Houston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Cougars

The Cougars kept their win streak alive on Monday night when they beat Kansas 65-59. L.J. Cryer led the way with 22 points making 8 of his 15 shot attempts. Emanuel Sharp added 12 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. Houston forced 20 turnovers and only had 6 themselves.

Baylor Bears

The Bears are currently on a 2 game win streak, with the latest being a 61-58 win over TCU on Tuesday night. Norchand Omier led the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds. VJ Edgecombe was right behind him finishing with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Robert Wright added 11 points. The rest of the team combined for just 13 points. Baylor turned the ball over 13 times and only forced 12. TCU won the rebound battle, snagging 20 offensive boards compared to 12 from the Bears.

Houston vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Houston is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Houston’s last 6 games

Baylor is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Baylor’s last 5 games

Houston vs. Baylor Prediction:

Take Houston in this matchup on Saturday night. The Cougars are the far better team and won the first matchup between these two 76-65 earlier in the season. Houston has the top defense in the country, allowing just 58 ppg. Along with that they rank 42nd in opponent turnovers per game. The Bears turn the ball over 11.2 times per game which is 124th in the country. On the other side Houston ranks 7th only turning the ball over 9 times per game. Houston is 7-2 ATS on the road this season, and has covered in 3 straight road games. Baylor is 7-7 ATS on their home floor including 0-3 in their last 3 home games, and 2-5-1 ATS when playing ranked opponents. Take the Cougars to cover the short spread.

Houston vs. Baylor Prediction: Houston -5.5