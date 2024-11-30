Harvard vs. St. John’s Prediction: Can Red Storm get back on track?

Unranked Harvard heads to Queens to face unranked St. John’s on Saturday. The game is at 5:00 PM ET on Peacock. Can St. John’s cover the 26-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Harvard vs. St. John’s prediction.

The Harvard Crimson are 2-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-5 ATS this season.

The St. John’s Red Storm are 5-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-2 ATS this season.

Harvard vs. St. John’s Matchup & Betting Odds

627 Harvard Crimson (+26) at 628 St. John’s Red Storm (-26); o/u 144.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 30, 2024

Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

TV: Peacock

Harvard vs. St. John’s Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Harvard when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Harvard Crimson Game Notes

Crimson forward Thomas Batties II led all scorers in his team’s 62-54 loss to UMass on Wednesday. In that contest, the 6’7” sophomore logged 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and a blocked shot. He shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 2 of 3 from long distance in the loss.

Harvard guard Chandler Pigge stuffed the stat sheet against UMass on Wednesday. The junior from Houston scored 8 points, collected 6 rebounds, doled out 2 assists, swiped 3 steals, and swatted a shot in his team’s defeat. Pigge is second on the team in scoring with 12.4 points per game this year.

St. John’s Red Storm Game Notes

Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor had a big game in his team’s 66-63 loss to Georgia on Sunday. The Kansas transfer recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and a blocked shot. The Garland, TX native shot 5 of 8 from the field and 12 of 13 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

St. John’s guard Aaron Scott also played well in his team’s game on Sunday. The 6’7” senior from Spring, TX registered 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 made three-pointers, and a blocked shot. Scott is third on the team in scoring with 11.0 points per game this season.

Harvard vs. St. John’s CBB Betting Trends

Harvard is 44-40-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2007 season.

The Crimson are 80-74-2 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2007 season.

St. John’s is 18-20 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2020 season.

St. John’s is 23-24 ATS in non-conference games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Harvard vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction:

This line seems high. Harvard might be 2-5 straight up and 2-5 against the spread this season, but they have an average point differential of -6.4 points per game. The Crimson haven’t lost a game by more than 22 points all season and both of their wins have come by double-digits. St. John’s will have a rest advantage, but that might not mean that much in the grand scheme of things. The Johnnies are 35-42-2 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2015 season. Harvard last played at home on Thursday, but the trip from Cambridge to Queens is 3 hours and 20 minutes by car and shouldn’t cause too much fatigue for the Crimson. The public likes Harvard in this contest and so do I. I’m taking the Crimson and the points on the road in Queens on Saturday.

Harvard vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction: HARVARD CRIMSON +26