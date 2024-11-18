Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Prediction: Bulldogs laying too many points?

No. 4 Gonzaga made the trip to Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA for Monday night’s matchup with the 2-0 Aztecs. Are the Bulldogs laying too many points? Or will they cover are 9.5-point road favorites in tonight’s Gonzaga vs. San Diego State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Gonzaga Bulldogs (-9.5) at San Diego State Aztecs (+9.5); o/u 151

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 18, 2024

Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State: Bettors willing to lay Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Battle scores 21 points in Gonzaga rout

Khalif Battle scored 21 points, including 4 for 4 on 3-point attempts, and No. 4 Gonzaga cruised to a 113-54 victory over UMass Lowell on Friday night.

Nolan Hickman added 14 points and shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range for the Zags (3-0), who are undefeated after three games for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Braden Huff and Ryan Nembhard had 13 apiece and Dusty Stromer and Graham Ike each had 11.

Trio leads Aztecs to win

BJ Davis, Magoon Gwath and Wayne McKinney IIII each had 16 points in San Diego State’s 100-49 win over Occidental on Tuesday. Davis had five steals for the Aztecs (2-0). Gwath added four blocks. McKinney III went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State CBB Betting Trends

Gonzaga is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Gonzaga’s last 6 games on the road

San Diego State is 23-2 SU in its last 25 games at home

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State CBB Prediction:

Take San Diego State. These two teams met a year ago at the McCarthey Athletic Center, where the Aztecs pulled off the outright upset as a 6.5-point underdog. It was the teams’ first matchup since 2017 but these programs have met four times since 2010 and San Diego State has three victories as outright underdogs. (The other game Gonzaga covered as an 11-point home favorite in 2016.) Tonight will be the first real test for San Diego State, but the Aztecs should be up for the challenge.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State College Hoops Prediction: San Diego State Aztecs +9.5