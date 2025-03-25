Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State Prediction: Will Eagles hang?

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (19-14) will face the Cleveland State Vikings (22-12) in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPNU. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (+4.5) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (-4.5); o/u 138.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

TV: ESPNU

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State Public Betting: Bettors Love Vikings

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Cleveland State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles: The Eagles advanced to the semifinals by narrowly defeating Army 68-65 in the quarterfinals. Throughout the season, FGCU has demonstrated resilience, particularly in close games. Their balanced offensive approach and tenacious defense have been pivotal in their postseason success.​

Cleveland State Vikings: The Vikings secured their semifinal spot with an impressive 88-73 victory over Queens University.

Cleveland State’s offense has been potent, consistently putting up high point totals, while their defense has effectively limited opponents’ scoring opportunities.​

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State CBB Prediction:

This semifinal matchup features two teams with contrasting styles: FGCU’s balanced and defensive-oriented play versus Cleveland State’s high-scoring offense. Given the Vikings’ recent offensive surge and slight favoritism by oddsmakers at Bovada.lv, they may have a marginal edge. However, FGCU’s resilience in tight games suggests a closely contested battle.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State Hoops Prediction: FGCU EAGLES +4.5