Duke vs. North Carolina Prediction: Will the Over Cash?

The 2nd ranked Duke Blue Devils head to Chapel Hill to take on their rivals in the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night. The Blue Devils have won 7 straight games and are currently 27-3 on the season. The Tar Heels have been on a roll winning their last 6 games and they are currently 20-11 on the season. They are currently 11.5 point home dogs with this Duke vs. North Carolina matchup set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Duke Blue Devils (-11.5) at North Carolina Tar Heels (+11.5) o/u 156.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Tar Heels

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on North Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils continued their win streak on Monday night with a 93-60 win over Wake Forest. Freshman Cooper Flagg finished with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in the matchup. Kon Knueppel followed him up with 17 points, making 5 of 9 shot attempts. Duke shot 47.2% from the field and forced 15 turnovers on the night.

North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels have gotten hot to close out the season, as they have won 7 of their last 8 games. The latest was a 91-59 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. The leading scorer came from the bench as Ian Jackson dropped 19 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field. Seth Trimble added 17 points off the bench as well. As for the starters it was RJ Davis who scored 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the field. The Tar Heels made 53.6% of their 3 point shots.

Duke vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Duke is 6-0 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 6-0 in Duke’s last 6 games

North Carolina is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 6-0-1 in North Carolina’s last 7 games

Duke vs. North Carolina Prediction:

Take the over 156.5 points in this rivalry matchup on Saturday night. The Blue Devils rank 1st in the country in offensive efficiency. They have cleared 100 in 3 of their last 6 games and are averaging 97.7 ppg over the last 6 games. Duke has also hit the over in 6 straight games. On the other side, UNC is ranked 17th in the country in ppg scoring 82.1. Over their 6 game win streak they have averaged 91 ppg, clearing 90 in 4 of the 6 games. The over is 5-2 in UNC games when they played ranked opponents, and is 6-0-1 in their last 7 games. On top of that, 8 of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two teams have gone over, including 3 straight.

Duke vs. North Carolina Prediction: Over 156.5