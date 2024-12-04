Baylor vs. UConn Prediction: Can Huskies pass first home test?

Number 15 Baylor heads to Storrs to face #25 UConn on Wednesday night. The game is at 6:30 PM ET on FS1. Can UConn cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. UConn prediction.

The Baylor Bears are 5-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-4 ATS this season.

The UConn Huskies are 5-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-4 ATS this season.

Baylor vs. UConn Matchup & Betting Odds

679 Baylor Bears (+2.5) at 680 UConn Huskies (-2.5); o/u 144.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

TV: FS1

Baylor vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Bears guard Jayden Nunn was on fire from three in his team’s 91-60 win over New Orleans last Wednesday. In that contest, the VCU transfer logged 23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. He shot 7 of 10 from beyond the arc in the victory.

Baylor guard Robert Wright III provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game last week. The 6’4” freshman from Wilmington, DE recorded 18 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. He shot 7 of 12 from the floor and 3 of 6 from deep in 31 minutes of game action.

UConn Huskies Game Notes

Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart stuffed the stat sheet in his club’s 99-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday. The sophomore from Seattle put up 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a made three-pointer. He shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 of 8 from the foul line in 24 minutes of playing time.

UConn guard Solo Ball also played well in his team’s win on Saturday. The 6’3” sophomore registered 12 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 of 5 from long distance in the victory, Ball is second on the team in scoring with 12.8 points per game this year.

Baylor vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

Baylor is 5-6-1 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of last season.

The Bears are 3-4 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

UConn is 11-2 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of last season.

UConn is 32-15 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

Baylor vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

UConn might have lost some players from last year’s national championship team. But the Huskies are still coached by Dan Hurley and are still one of the premier programs in the sport. The Huskies are 5-3 straight up this season, but two of those losses came by a combined 3 points on neutral courts. They will likely fare far better at home on Wednesday.

Since the start of the 2022 season, UConn is 24-13-1 ATS as a home favorite and 13-10 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage. Furthermore, the Huskies are an incredible 33-8-1 ATS in non-conference games since the inception of the 2022 campaign. That’s an 80.5% cover rate and the best record in Division I college basketball over that stretch. The public is siding with Baylor in this contest, but I’m not. I’m laying the points with UConn at home in this one.

Baylor vs. UConn CBB Prediction: UCONN HUSKIES -2.5