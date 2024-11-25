Auburn vs. Iowa State Prediction:

It’ll be No. 4 versus No. 5 in Monday night’s Auburn vs. Iowa State matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET. With the Tigers laying 4.5 points and the total sitting at 146.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Maui Invitational matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Auburn Tigers (-4.5) at Iowa State (+4.5); o/u 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 25, 2024

Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, HI

Auburn vs. Iowa State Public Betting: Bettors Backing Tigers

Baker-Mazara putting up solid numbers for Auburn

Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 19.5 minutes through four games to begin the 2024-25 season for Auburn. Baker-Mazara only saw spot starts last season with the Tigers, but he now appears to have settled in as the primary (and starting) small forward. The biggest cap on his fantasy value so far is the fact Bruce Pearl runs a very deep rotation, which has actually caused him to see slightly less minutes than a season ago. Nonetheless, Baker-Mazara’s scoring average currently represents a career high, and he’s also shooting a personal best 52.0 percent from the field over a small sample size.

Jefferson has monster night for Cyclones

Joshua Jefferson notched 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday’s 87-52 victory over IU Indianapolis. Jefferson was perfect from the floor and from the line in posting 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. The junior posted four such outings last year with St. Mary’s and was brought in to provide a meaningful inside presence to the guard-laden Cyclones. So far so good on that front as Jefferson has posted 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds across 23 minutes per game thus far this season.

Auburn vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Auburn’s last 6 games on the road

Auburn is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games

Auburn vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

These two teams are on different paths when it comes to their ATS success and failures. The Tigers are a perfect 4-0 on the season and they’ve been blowing everyone out. They covered versus UVM as a 17.5-point favorite in their season opener. They beat Houston outright as a 5.5-point underdog. The Tigers handed Kent State a 79-56 beatdown as a 22.5-point favorite. In their most recent matchup, they hammered North Alabama, 102-69. Again, Auburn covered as a massive favorite.

On the other side, the Cyclones are 3-0 straight up but they have yet to cover a number. Granted, they’ve had some incredibly high numbers. They failed to cover as 44.5-, 28- and 35.5-point favorites. That’s also the problem: The Cyclones haven’t been tested this season. At least Auburn faced – and beat – an outstanding Houston squad. Iowa State has yet to play anyone and I see the Cyclones failing in their first true test of the 2024-25 season.

Auburn vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: Auburn Tigers -4.5