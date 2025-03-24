Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast Prediction: Eagles laying too many points?

​The Army Black Knights are set to face the Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) Eagles in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) on Monday, March 24, 2025. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will be broadcast on FloSports. What’s the best bet in today’s Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Army Black Cadets (+9) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (-9); o/u 151

2:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 25, 2025

Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

TV: N/A

Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast Public Betting: Bettors Backing Eagles

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Florida Gulf Coast when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Army Black Knights (17-15):

The Black Knights advanced to the quarterfinals after securing an 83-78 victory over Elon. In that game, senior guard Jalen Rucker led the team with 17.8 points per game, showcasing his scoring prowess. Forward AJ Allenspach has been a force on the boards, averaging 7.1 rebounds per game. ​

FGCU Eagles (18-14):

The Eagles earned a bye into the quarterfinals of the CBI. FGCU’s offense is spearheaded by guard Dallion Johnson, who averages 14.9 points per game with a shooting accuracy of 41.8%. Keeshawn Kellman has been dominant in the paint, contributing 7.6 rebounds per game. ​

Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast CBB Prediction:

The Black Knights will rely on the leadership and scoring ability of Jalen Rucker, while the Eagles aim to capitalize on their balanced offensive and defensive strategies. Army, however, is just 1-4 over its last five games entering play today. The Black Knights covered just once over that span. While Florida Gulf Coast is coming off a loss in its last game, that also snapped a four-game winning streak for the Eagles. I like them to bounce back today, which is why I’m laying the 9.5 points at Bovada.lv.

Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast Hoops Prediction: FLORIDA GULF COAST EAGLES -9.5