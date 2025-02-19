Arkansas vs. Auburn Prediction: Are Tigers laying too many points?

The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8 SEC) are set to face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Arkansas vs. Auburn matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks (+16) at Auburn Tigers (-16); o/u 152

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPN

Arkansas vs. Auburn Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Auburn Tigers: Auburn boasts a potent offense, averaging 85.1 points per game, which ranks fifth nationally. Defensively, they allow 68.4 points per game. The Tigers are effective from beyond the arc, making 9.6 three-pointers per game at a 37.3% success rate. Key player Johni Broome leads the team with 18.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Arkansas Razorbacks: The Razorbacks average 76.1 points per game while conceding 68.9 points to opponents. They secure 32.4 rebounds per game and have a three-point shooting percentage of 33.8%. Adou Thiero is a standout performer, averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Arkansas vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

Considering Auburn’s strong home performance and overall season dominance, there’s little doubt they’ll post a victory. However, Arkansas’s competitive play suggests they could cover the spread. The Razorbacks have covered five out of their last seven games overall and four out of their last five at the window.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Hoops Prediction: ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS +16.5