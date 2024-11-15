Alabama vs. Purdue Prediction: Which team will catch 1st loss?

Number 2 Alabama heads to West Lafayette to face #13 Purdue on Friday night. The game is at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. Can Purdue cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Purdue prediction.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 3-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-2 ATS this season.

The Purdue Boilermakers are 3-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-2 ATS this season.

Alabama vs. Purdue Matchup & Betting Odds

845 Alabama Crimson Tide (-2.5) vs. 846 Purdue Boilermakers (+2.5); o/u 163.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 15, 2024

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Peacock

Alabama vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson had a big game in his team’s 72-64 win over McNeese on Monday. In that contest, the North Dakota product logged 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. He shot 6 of 9 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the foul line in the victory.

Alabama guard Mark Sears also played well in his team’s game on Monday. The 6’1 senior from Muscle Shoals, AL poured in 15 points, doled out 5 assists, and nabbed 3 rebounds in the contest. Sears leads Alabama in scoring with 18.0 points per game this year.

Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

Boilermakers junior guard Braden Smith stuffed the stat sheet in his club’s 92-84 win over Yale on Monday. In that contest, the Westfield, IN native scored 22 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, dished out 6 assists, and swiped 5 steals. Smith is averaging 15.0 points per game this season.

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn also shined in his team’s win over Yale on Monday. In that contest, the 6’9” junior registered 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. Kaufman-Renn is second on the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game in 2024.

Alabama vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

The Crimson Tide are 3-8 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of last season.

Purdue is 8-2-1 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of last season.

Purdue is 2-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

Alabama vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Alabama. The Crimson Tide have to go on the road to face a scrappy Purdue team on a Friday night in West Lafayette. The crowd will likely be a factor. It will also be Alabama’s first game against a major conference team this season. They have wins over UNC-Asheville, Arkansas State, and McNeese so far this year. Purdue made it to the NCAA Tournament championship game last season. It will be a different type of challenge for the Tide on Friday night.

Although Purdue lost 7-footer Zach Edey to the NBA Draft, they brought back several players from their Final Four squad last season. Guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith are both back and averaging 15+ points per game. Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is back as well and taking on a bigger role in 2024. He’s putting up 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 64% from the floor this year. I like that Purdue is getting points at home. I’m taking the Boilers and the points in West Lafayette on Friday night.

Alabama vs. Purdue CBB Prediction: PURDUE BOILERMAKERS +2.5