Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Prediction: Is Minnesota laying too many points?

Is Minnesota laying too many points to Golden State for Thursday night’s Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 2 matchup? Or will the T-Wolves cover tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 8, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Timberwolves are 10.5-point home favorites versus the Warriors. The total, meanwhile, sits at 210 points.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap: Game 1

The Golden State Warriors secured a 99–88 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Despite the absence of star guard Stephen Curry, who exited the game in the second quarter due to a left hamstring strain, the Warriors managed to outplay the Timberwolves. Buddy Hield led the team with 24 points, while Jimmy Butler added 20 points, and Draymond Green contributed 18 points. The Warriors’ defense and rebounding were pivotal in their Game 1 success.

Key Players to Watch

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler: With Curry sidelined, Butler’s leadership and scoring ability will be crucial for the Warriors’ success.

Buddy Hield: Known for his three-point shooting, Hield’s perimeter scoring will be vital in spacing the floor and providing offensive firepower.

Draymond Green: Green’s defensive prowess and playmaking will be essential in facilitating the Warriors’ offense and anchoring their defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: Edwards’ scoring ability and athleticism make him a constant threat on the court.

Rudy Gobert: Gobert’s presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively, will be key in controlling the game’s tempo and protecting the rim.

Julius Randle: Randle’s versatility and scoring ability will be important in providing offensive balance for the Timberwolves.

Game 2 Outlook

With Curry officially ruled out for Games 2 through 4 due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, the Warriors will need to rely on their depth and experience to compete. The Timberwolves, coming off a loss in Game 1, will look to capitalize on the Warriors’ injury and even the series on their home court. The matchup between the Warriors’ perimeter shooting and the Timberwolves’ interior presence will be a focal point in Game 2.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 2 NBA Prediction:

While the Warriors have shown resilience in the absence of Curry, the Timberwolves’ home-court advantage and the need to bounce back after a Game 1 loss give them the edge in Game 2. Expect a closely contested game, but the Timberwolves are likely to even the series with a narrow victory.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBEREWOLVES -10.5