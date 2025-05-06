Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Prediction: Is Minnesota laying too many points?

Will Golden State cover the 7-point spread when Tuesday night’s Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 matchup tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Timberwolves are 7-point home favorites versus the Warriors. The total, meanwhile, sits at 209.5 points.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Overview

The No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves host the No. 7 seed Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Minnesota enters the series well-rested after dispatching the Lakers in five games, while Golden State is coming off a grueling seven-game series against Houston, culminating in a decisive road victory.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular Season Record: 49–33

First Round: Defeated Los Angeles Lakers 4–1

Key Players:

Anthony Edwards: Emerging as a premier offensive threat, Edwards’ ability to drive and shoot from the perimeter will be pivotal.

Rudy Gobert: Anchoring the defense, Gobert’s rim protection and rebounding are crucial, especially against Golden State’s small-ball lineups.

Jaden McDaniels: Tasked with defending perimeter threats, McDaniels’ versatility will be tested against the Warriors’ sharpshooters.

X-Factor: The Timberwolves’ depth and size advantage could be decisive, particularly if they control the boards and limit second-chance opportunities for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors

Regular Season Record: 48–34

First Round: Defeated Houston Rockets 4–3

Key Players:

Stephen Curry: The engine of Golden State’s offense, Curry’s shooting and off-ball movement will challenge Minnesota’s defense.

Jimmy Butler: Acquired midseason, Butler brings playoff experience and toughness, contributing on both ends of the floor.

Draymond Green: His defensive acumen and playmaking are vital, especially in orchestrating the Warriors’ offense and containing Minnesota’s bigs.

X-Factor: Fatigue could be a concern for the Warriors, given the quick turnaround from their first-round series. Managing minutes and maintaining energy levels will be essential.

Matchup to Watch

Stephen Curry vs. Timberwolves’ Perimeter Defense: Containing Curry’s movement and limiting his open looks will be a priority for Minnesota. Expect McDaniels and other defenders to rotate frequently to keep fresh legs on Curry.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Game 1 NBA Prediction:

The Timberwolves’ rest advantage and home-court support position them favorably for Game 1. While the Warriors’ experience and resilience are notable, the quick turnaround and Minnesota’s defensive prowess may tip the scales.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +7