Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction: Will Golden State continue domination of Houston?

The Golden State Warriors (27-26) are set to face the Houston Rockets (33-20) at the Toyota Center in Houston on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Both teams will be playing on the second night of back-to-back games, which could influence player fatigue and performance. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Warriors vs. Rockets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (+1.5) at Houston Rockets (-1.5); o/u 220.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 13, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: N/A

Warriors vs. Rockets Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have shown renewed vigor following the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. In their recent 125-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Stephen Curry matched his season-high with 38 points, while Butler contributed 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Curry has been on a scoring spree, averaging over 30 points in his last four games. The team’s shooting efficiency remains a concern, with a field goal percentage of 44.5%, ranking them 26th in the league.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets recently snapped a six-game losing streak with a 94-87 win against the Toronto Raptors. Dillon Brooks led the team with 19 points, and Jalen Green added 18. Injuries have been a significant challenge; Fred VanVleet has missed multiple games due to an ankle injury and is expected to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break. Alperen Sengun exited a recent game with back spasms, and his status remains uncertain. These absences have tested the team’s depth and consistency.

Matchup Considerations

Both teams will be dealing with the fatigue of consecutive games, which could impact performance. The Warriors’ recent momentum, bolstered by Butler’s addition and Curry’s scoring surge, positions them as favorites in this matchup. The Rockets’ injury woes and recent struggles further tilt the advantage toward Golden State.

Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

The Warriors have owned the Rockets in previous meetings, winning nine out of their last 10 games versus Houston. They’re also 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Rockets. As of this writing, the Warriors are in the fourth quarter against the Mavericks. If they win, they will have won three straight games, all of which were on the road. Even if they lose, I still like the Warriors tonight against a Houston squad it has dominated.

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +1.5