Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction: Can young Rockets win Game 1?

The 7-seed Golden State Warriors head to Houston to face the 2-seed Rockets on Sunday night. The game is at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and Max. It’s Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Can the Warriors cover the 1-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Rockets betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

The Golden State Warriors went 48-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-0 straight up and 0-1 ATS in the postseason this year. The Warriors are 41-39-3 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets went 52-30 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-0 straight up and 0-0 ATS in the postseason this year. The Rockets are 43-38-1 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Golden State Warriors (+1) at 516 Houston Rockets (-1); o/u 213.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Warriors vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors small forward Jimmy Butler III was electric in his team’s 121-116 Play-In Tournament win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday. In that game, the Marquette alum put up 38 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in 40 minutes. Butler shot 12 of 20 from the floor and 12 of 18 from the foul line in the victory. In 30 games with Golden State this season, Jimmy Butler III is averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets reserve center Jock Landale will sit out Sunday’s Game 1 against the Warriors with a knee injury. Landale is averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 11.9 minutes per contest this year.

Houston reserve forward Jae’Sean Tate will miss Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. The Ohio State alum is logging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 11.3 minutes per contest for the Rockets this year.

Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Houston.

Golden State is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Houston is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Houston is 30-35-1 ATS in non-division games this season.

Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

I like the Warriors in this matchup. Golden State’s top two players are Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III. Both players have a wealth of playoff experience to draw from, and both players excel at creating their own shot when everything breaks down. Curry and Butler combined to score 75 points in the Warriors’ 121-116 Play-In Tournament win over the Grizzlies last Tuesday. I could see Golden State’s dynamic duo putting on another show in Houston on Sunday night. This has all the makings of a potentially long series, and I think both teams will win on the other’s home court at some point. I truly believe the Warriors are good enough to open this series with a road win against the Rockets on Sunday night. The pick is Golden State +1 point over Houston at Bovada.lv.

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +1