Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 Prediction: Defensive struggle in Houston?

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are set for a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference First Round series on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the Toyota Center in Houston. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET, with coverage on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 4, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Rockets are 2.5-point home favorites versus the Warriors. The total, meanwhile, sits at 205.5 points.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Houston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

The Warriors initially led the series 3-1 but have dropped the last two games, allowing the Rockets to even the series. Houston’s resurgence has been fueled by strategic defensive adjustments and standout performances from key players.

Key Factors

Houston’s Zone Defense: The Rockets have effectively employed a 2-3 zone defense, anchored by Steven Adams and Alperen Şengün, disrupting the Warriors’ offensive rhythm.

Fred VanVleet’s Leadership: VanVleet has been instrumental, averaging 26.7 points over the last three games, including a 29-point performance in Game 6.

Warriors’ Adjustments: Coach Steve Kerr has emphasized the need for emotional control and is considering increased roles for Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney to counter Houston’s size and rebounding.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the under, which has cashed in seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. While scoring has been up in the last three Warriors-Rockets clashes, the under hit in the first three meetings between these two teams. I believe we’ll see a hard fought, low-scoring game that comes down to the wire.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 Betting Prediction: UNDER 205.5