Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5 Prediction: Will Golden State pull off the upset?

Will Golden State pull off the upset on Wednesday night when the Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5 matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET? The Warriors are currently 4-point road underdogs as they look to close the series out.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Rockets are 4-point home favorites versus the Warriors. The total, meanwhile, sits at 203.5 points.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Houston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines

Warriors’ Experience: Golden State’s veteran core, including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, has been instrumental in their playoff success. The addition of Jimmy Butler has bolstered their lineup, providing both offensive firepower and defensive tenacity.​

Rockets’ Adjustments: Houston’s young roster, led by Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün, has shown flashes of brilliance. However, inconsistency has plagued them, particularly in Game 4. Coach Ime Udoka is considering lineup changes to address defensive lapses and enhance scoring efficiency.

Physical Play: The series has been marked by increased physicality, with tensions rising between the teams. Houston aims to leverage their size and toughness to disrupt Golden State’s rhythm.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5 NBA Prediction:

Give me the Warriors to close this series out tonight. Their defense has been incredible thus far, holding the Rockets to 109 or fewer points in every game thus far. In fact, they held the Rockets to under 100 points twice in this series, including Game 1 in Houston. So yeah, I’ll gladly take the four points with the Warriors.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5 Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +4