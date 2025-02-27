Warriors vs. Magic Prediction: Will Golden State stay red-hot ATS?

The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Orlando Magic on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at the Kia Center in Orlando. The Warriors, currently on a four-game winning streak, hold a 31-27 record, while the Magic stand at 29-31. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Warriors vs. Magic matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (-5.5) at Orlando Magic (+5.5); o/u 211

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

TV: N/A

Warriors vs. Magic Public Betting: Bettors Love Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have shown improved performance. Butler has been averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists over seven games, complementing Stephen Curry’s leadership. Curry leads the team with 23.3 points and 6.1 assists per game. Additionally, forward Jonathan Kuminga is nearing a return after a sprained right ankle, having participated in recent scrimmages. His reintegration could further bolster the team’s dynamics.

Orlando Magic

The Magic, despite their talent, have faced consistency issues. In their recent 82-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they struggled with three-point shooting, making only five long-range shots. However, standout performances from Paolo Banchero, who scored 26 points, and Franz Wagner, with 19 points, highlight the team’s potential when cohesive.

Warriors vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

I’m backing the red-hot Warriors. They’ve won seven out of their last 10 games straight up and covered in seven out of their last 10 games as well. That includes a four-game winning streak both straight up and against the number.

Warriors vs. Magic Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -5.5