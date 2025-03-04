Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction: New York laying too many points?

The Warriors and Knicks will clash at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden on TNT on Tuesday night. With New York laying 5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 231, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Warriors vs. Knicks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (+5) at New York Knicks (-5); o/u 229.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT/Max

Warriors vs. Knicks Public Betting: Bettors backing Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Overview

The Warriors (32-28) have been in strong form, winning eight of their last ten games. In their recent 119-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Stephen Curry recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists, while Buddy Hield contributed 22 points off the bench. Notably, the Warriors shot 42% from the field and made 18 of 50 three-point attempts.

Currently, they hold the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings.

New York Knicks Overview

The Knicks (40-20) have been impressive, winning 13 of their last 17 games. They are coming off a thrilling 116-112 overtime victory against the Miami Heat, where Jalen Brunson led with 31 points and six assists, OG Anunoby added 23 points with nine rebounds and five assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

This win solidified their position in third place in the Eastern Conference, just 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors have been managing without Jimmy Butler, who missed their recent game against the 76ers.

His status for the upcoming game remains uncertain. The Knicks have recently welcomed back Mitchell Robinson, who played limited minutes in his second game back from left ankle surgery.

His defensive presence is expected to be crucial as he gradually increases his playing time.

Key Matchup

The duel between Stephen Curry and Jalen Brunson will be pivotal. Curry has been in stellar form, averaging 30.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.3 three-pointers since early February.

Brunson has also been impressive, averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.0 rebounds over his last five games.

Their performances will significantly influence the game’s outcome.

Warriors vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Take the Warriors plus the five at Bovada. In their last 10 games overall, the Warriors are 8-2 against the spread. Golden State has also won eight of 10 straight up. The Knicks, meanwhile, are 7-3 straight up but are just 3-7 against the number.

Warriors vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +5