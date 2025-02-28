Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction: Can Warriors Keep Rolling on the Road?

The Golden State Warriors head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Saturday night. Golden State is hot right now, winning 7 of their last 8 games, and currently sit with a 32-27 record on the season. Philly has been the complete opposite, losing 11 of their last 12 games, and are currently 20-38 on the season. They are currently 6 point home dogs with this Warriors vs. 76ers matchup set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (-6) at Philadelphia 76ers (+6) o/u 224.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Warriors

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 73% of bets are on Golden State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have won 5 straight games with the latest being a 121-115 victory over the Magic on Thursday night. Stephen Curry and Paolo Banchero battled it out, as Curry dropped 56 points shooting 12 of 19 from three. Banchero went off for 41 for the Magic. Quinten Post was the second leading scorer for the Warriors, scoring 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field coming off of the bench. Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled out but could make a return to the court on Monday. Jimmy Butler is currently listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup as he works through back spasms. He was just 1 for 7 with 5 points against the Magic.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers brought home just one victory in the month of February, as they attempt to end a 9 game losing streak on Saturday. Their latest matchup was a 110-105 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the team with 30 points on 12 of 32 shooting from the field, and was 0-10 from behind the arc. Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 27 points on 9 of 14 shooting. Paul George finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Per Shams Charania, Joel Embiid has been shut down for the rest of the season after missing 39 of 58 games.

Warriors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

Golden State is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Golden State’s last 10 games

Philadelphia is 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Philadelphia’s last 6 games

Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction:

I am going to keep this one very simple and roll with the Warriors to cover the 6 point spread in this matchup on Saturday night. These two teams are polar opposites. The Warriors are on fire, winning 7 of their last 8 games and covering the spread in 7 of their last 10 games. Their star player just dropped 56 points, they have won 3 of their 4 games out of the all star break by 24+ points, and they are 16-12-1 ATS on the road this season.

Then there’s the 76ers, who have just one win in their last 12 games and are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games. They are the 2nd worst team in the league with a 20-36-2 record ATS on the season. Philly is 9-20-1 ATS on their home floor. Their star player (if you can still call him that) was just ruled out for the rest of the season, and their leading scorer was just 0-10 from three in their last game. Take the Warriors to keep rolling on Saturday night.

Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction: Warriors -6