Updated 2024-25 NBA Championship Betting Odds – Celtics Favored

As the NBA reaches its All-Star break in February 2025, the season has been marked by standout individual performances, surprising team trajectories, and significant milestones. Read on for a quick recap of the first half of the season, as well as a look at the current 2024-25 NBA Championship Betting Odds.

Standout Individual Performances

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder has been exceptional, averaging 32.5 points per game, leading the league in scoring, meeting the high expectations one would consider before betting on championship odds.

He achieved a career-high 54 points against the Utah Jazz on January 22, 2025, and has recorded multiple 50-point games, solidifying his status as a leading MVP candidate.

Luka Dončić of the now Los Angeles Lakers continues to impress, maintaining his position among the league’s elite players and impacting the NBA championship betting odds in 2024-25.

Team Highlights

The New York Knicks have had a remarkable first half, boasting a 36-18 record—their best start since the 1996-97 season.

Key contributions from players like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have been instrumental in their success.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have also been impressive, with Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership propelling them to a strong position in the Western Conference, which will influence the 2024-25 NBA Championship Betting Odds.

Notable Milestones

On December 8, 2024, Chris Paul surpassed Jason Kidd to become second on the NBA’s all-time assists list. Such milestones draw significant attention in the betting odds.

LeBron James continues to make history, becoming the first player to have multiple triple-doubles at the age of 40 as of February 1, 2025, affecting his team’s NBA championship betting odds.

League Dynamics

As veteran superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry approach the twilight of their careers, the NBA is witnessing a transition to a new generation of talent. Commissioner Adam Silver remains optimistic about the league’s future, citing the influx of young stars ready to take the mantle.

Overall, the first half of the 2024-25 NBA season has been a blend of historic achievements, emerging talents, and competitive team performances, setting the stage for an exciting second half. Fans are keenly observing the 2024-25 NBA championship betting odds.

2024-25 NBA Championship Betting Odds

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Celtics are the current favorites to win it all at +195. THe Thunder, meanwhile, have the next-best odds at +230, followed by the Cavs at +850 and the Knicks at +1300. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are +1400 to win this season’s NBA title, followed by the Lakers at +1700.

The odds drop off from there, as the Grizzlies are +3100 and the Bucks are +3200. The Clippers are also +3600 to win this year’s NBA championship, followed by the Mavericks and Rockets at +4800, respectively. The Timberwolves are +5000, followed by the Warriors are +6000.