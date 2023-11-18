Timberwolves vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Warriors for a second consecutive game at the Chase Center at 8:30p.m. ET on Saturday night. The Warriors are listed as 1.5-point home underdogs and the total is sitting at 232.5 points, what is the smart bet in the rematch from the Chase Center? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Warriors prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Oklahoma City Thunder (-1.5) at 554 Golden State Warriors (+1.5); o/u 232.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Thunder vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS SPIN

Isaiah Joe had a perfect night in the Thursday’s 128-109 win against Golden State on Thursday night. Joe was 7/7 from three in the win and ultimately finished with 23 points. The Thunder have now won three straight and sit at 8-4 on the young season.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

Jonathan Kuminga led the shorthanded Warriors in scoring Thursday with 21 points on 8/13 from the field. Klay Thompson continued to struggle for the Dubs going just 1/10 from the field on Thursday. Stephen Curry remains questionable for Saturday’s contest with a knee injury, while Draymond Green remains out due to suspension.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

OKC is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Warriors are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games versus OKC.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Thunder vs. Warriors Prediction:

A rematch from Thursday night, where OKC defeated Golden State by 19 points.

Golden State bounces back tonight. I know the Warriors are shorthanded, but it is tough to beat a team in consecutive games, especially on the road. The availability of Curry will obviously have a massive impact in this, I think he may give it a go as Golden State is looking to snap a five-game skid. Back the Warriors at home.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Warriors +1.5