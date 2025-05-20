Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 Prediction: Is OKC laying too many points?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off in Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals tonight in Oklahoma City. This matchup marks a rematch of the 2024 Conference Finals. During that series, the Thunder emerged victorious in five games. The Timberwolves, however, have shown significant improvement this season. They are eager to challenge the top-seeded Thunder. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 19, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 7.5-point home favorites versus the Timberwolvs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 215.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Therefore, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have been dominant throughout the season, finishing with a 68-14 record, the best in the league. They are led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 32.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. Oklahoma City boasts the league’s top-ranked defense, allowing just 105.8 points per 100 possessions. Their defensive prowess is complemented by a high-powered offense. It ranks fifth in the league with 118.8 points per 100 possessions.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have had a strong season, finishing with a 49-33 record and earning the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Led by Anthony Edwards, who averages 27.6 points per game, Minnesota has a balanced offense and a top-five defense. However, they will be without key contributors Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo due to injuries. This could impact their depth and scoring.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 Matchup Factors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Anthony Edwards: The battle between these two dynamic guards will be pivotal. Edwards has the scoring ability to keep Minnesota competitive. He’ll need to be efficient and aggressive to match Gilgeous-Alexander’s impact.

Thunder’s Defensive Dominance: Oklahoma City’s defense, particularly their ability to force turnovers and limit opponent scoring, will challenge the Timberwolves’ offense. Minnesota must protect the ball and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Injuries Impacting Timberwolves: With Randle and DiVincenzo sidelined, Minnesota’s depth is tested. Players like Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels will need to step up. They must fill the void and provide support for Edwards.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 NBA Prediction:

While the Timberwolves have the talent to compete, the Thunder’s depth, experience, and home-court advantage make them the favorites in this matchup. Oklahoma City’s defensive schemes and the leadership of Gilgeous-Alexander are expected to be too much for Minnesota to overcome in Game 1. That said, I still like the Timberwolves to cover. This is just too many points.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +7.5