Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction: Will Minnesota pull off upset?

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) will face the Denver Nuggets (47-28) at Ball Arena in Denver. The game will take place on April 1, 2025, at 9:00 PM Central Time. It will be nationally televised on TNT and truTV. Additionally, it will be available for streaming on Max, NBA League Pass, and FuboTV. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Nuggets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Public Betting: Bettors Backing Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have won three of their last four games. They overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Pistons 123-104 on March 30. Rudy Gobert contributed 19 points and 25 rebounds. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference, half a game behind the Golden State Warriors. However, they will be without key bench players Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo. Both are suspended after a recent altercation during the Pistons game.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have also won three of their last four games, including a 129-93 victory over the Utah Jazz on March 28. Nikola Jokic led with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. Denver holds the third seed in the Western Conference, two games behind the Houston Rockets. Guard Jamal Murray, who missed the Utah game due to a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable for this matchup. ​

Head-to-Head

Minnesota leads the season series 3-0 against Denver. In their last meeting on March 12, the Timberwolves won 115-95. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and Julius Randle added 25. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points in that game.

Key Factors

Injuries and Suspensions: Minnesota will be without Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo due to suspensions. Denver’s Jamal Murray is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Offensive and Defensive Matchup: Denver ranks third in the NBA in scoring (120.9 points per game) but 24th in points allowed (116.7). Minnesota ranks 16th in scoring (113.7) and sixth in defense (109.3 points allowed). ​

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Given the Timberwolves’ recent dominance over the Nuggets and Denver’s potential absence of Jamal Murray, Minnesota has a strong chance to sweep the season series. However, playing at home and with Nikola Jokic’s consistent performance, the Nuggets could leverage their offensive strength to secure a win. The game is expected to be closely contested. The outcome could potentially hinge on the availability of key players and bench contributions. Give me the Timberwolves +3 at Bovada.lv.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +3