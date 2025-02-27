Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction: Will L.A. cover as home favorite?

The Lakers (35-21) are set to host the Timberwolves (32-27) on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10:30 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are currently on a three-game winning streak and are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 223.5 points. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves (+5.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5); o/u 225

10:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: N/A

Team Performance:

Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers have been performing well, boasting a 30-24-2 record against the spread this season. They have won 23 out of 32 games when entering as favorites, translating to a 71.9% success rate.

Minnesota Timberwolves: The Timberwolves have faced challenges recently, losing four of their last six games. However, they secured a notable 131-128 overtime victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their most recent outing.

Lakers: LeBron James is listed as probable due to a foot injury, while Maxi Kleber is out with a foot injury.

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards is questionable with a calf injury, Rudy Gobert is out due to a back issue, Donte DiVincenzo is questionable with a toe injury, and Julius Randle is out with a groin injury.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take L.A. The Lakers have won eight out of their last 10 games overall. They are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 contests. Considering the Lakers’ recent momentum and the Timberwolves’ injury concerns, especially with key players potentially sidelined, I like the Lakers to win their fourth straight.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -5.5