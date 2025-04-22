Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 2 Prediction: Will under cash for bettors?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are set to clash in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Timberwolves lead the series 1-0 after a commanding 117–95 victory in Game 1.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Timberwolves are 5.5-point home favorites versus the Timberwolves. The total, meanwhile, sits at 211 points.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Minnesota

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 1 Recap

In the series opener, the Timberwolves showcased their depth and defensive prowess. Anthony Edwards led the team with 22 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, while Jaden McDaniels added 25 points. Despite Luka Dončić’s 37-point effort, the Lakers struggled with turnovers and poor spacing, leading to their defeat.

Keys to Game 2

Los Angeles Lakers:

Offensive Organization: Coach JJ Redick emphasized the need for better spacing and execution to reduce turnovers and create quality shots.

Defensive Intensity: Improving defensive rotations and closing out on shooters will be crucial to limiting Minnesota’s scoring opportunities.

Bench Contribution: Increased production from role players can alleviate pressure on the stars and provide a more balanced attack.

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Maintain Defensive Pressure: Continuing to disrupt the Lakers’ offensive flow can lead to transition opportunities.

Balanced Scoring: Sustaining contributions from multiple players will keep the defense guessing and open up the floor.

Control the Tempo: Dictating the pace of the game can prevent the Lakers from finding their rhythm.​

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 2 NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the under, which is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The under has also hit in six out of Minnesota’s last seven games. On the other side, the under hit in three out of the Lakers’ last four games.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 2 Betting Prediction: UNDER 210.5