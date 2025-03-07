Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction: Take home dog in Miami?

The Timberwolves (35-29) will face the Heat (29-32) on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FDSSUN and FDSN. With Minnesota laying 4.5 points and the total sitting at 216, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Heat?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves (-4.5) at Miami Heat (+4.5); o/u 216

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 6, 2025

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: N/A

Minnesota Timberwolves Overview

The Timberwolves are on a three-game winning streak, recently defeating the Charlotte Hornets 125-110. In that game, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels each scored 29 points, with McDaniels adding 10 rebounds. Julius Randle contributed 25 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Minnesota currently holds the seventh spot in the Western Conference playoff race, tied with the Golden State Warriors for the final guaranteed playoff position.

Miami Heat Overview

The Heat have faced challenges with injuries, leading to a recent 112-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bam Adebayo led Miami with a season-high 34 points in that game. The team has been dealing with absences, including leading scorer Tyler Herro (illness), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle sprain), Nikola Jovic (broken hand), Kel’el Ware (knee sprain), and Andrew Wiggins (ankle sprain). Herro is expected to return for the matchup against the Timberwolves, while the other players remain doubtful. Miami currently holds the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Timberwolves vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take Miami. The Heat are 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games overall. That said, a deeper dive reveals that Miami has been outstanding at the window. The Heat have won five straight games against the number. I’m taking the home dog tonight at Bovada.lv.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +4.5