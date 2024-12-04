Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NBA Articles

    Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Total too high?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Timberwolves vs. Clippers

    The Clippers will host the Timberwolves at 10:10p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves are listed as 3.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 214 points, what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Clippers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    533 Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.0) at 534 Los Angeles Clippers (+3.0); o/u 214

    10:10 p.m. ET, December 4, 2024

    Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

    Timberwolves vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

    The Timberwolves moved to 10-10 beating the Lakers by 29 points on Monday night. Rudy Gobert posted a double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Minnesota looks for their third consecutive victory.

    Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

    The Clippers improved to 14-9 defeating the Trail Blazers by a score of 127-105. Norman Powell scored 30 points in the victory. Los Angles looks for their 15th win of the season.

    Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Prediction:

    Take the Under. I expect this to be a slow paced game and tough defense to be played on each side. These two teams played each other on November 29th where the Timberwolves won by a score of 93-92, I expect another similar score tonight. Furthermore, Minnesota is coming off a game where they held the Lakers to just 80 points. I really like this Under tonight.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Under 214

    Hello everyone, I've been in the sports betting industry for four years now upon graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2020. I have worked as a trader in Las Vegas and now find myself back in the South working on the integrity side of sports betting. In my free time, I enjoy attending sporting events, hanging out with friends and family and traveling. I have been with TheSpread for over a year now, I hope to continue to provide quality analysis of different sporting events and try to find some winning wagers!

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com