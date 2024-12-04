Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Total too high?

The Clippers will host the Timberwolves at 10:10p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves are listed as 3.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 214 points, what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Clippers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.0) at 534 Los Angeles Clippers (+3.0); o/u 214

10:10 p.m. ET, December 4, 2024

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

The Timberwolves moved to 10-10 beating the Lakers by 29 points on Monday night. Rudy Gobert posted a double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Minnesota looks for their third consecutive victory.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

The Clippers improved to 14-9 defeating the Trail Blazers by a score of 127-105. Norman Powell scored 30 points in the victory. Los Angles looks for their 15th win of the season.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Prediction:

Take the Under. I expect this to be a slow paced game and tough defense to be played on each side. These two teams played each other on November 29th where the Timberwolves won by a score of 93-92, I expect another similar score tonight. Furthermore, Minnesota is coming off a game where they held the Lakers to just 80 points. I really like this Under tonight.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Under 214