Timberwolves vs. Cavs Prediction: Will injuries sink Minnesota?

The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-23) are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-10) on Monday, February 10, 2025, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET. With the home team laying a whopping 9 points and the total sitting at 229.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Cavs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves (+9) at Cleveland Cavs (-9); o/u 229.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 10, 2025

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: N/A

Timberwolves vs. Cavs Public Betting: Bettors Favor Minnesota

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Therefore, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Edwards questionable to face Cavs

Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Cavaliers. Edwards sat out Saturday, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker started in his place. NAW finished with a 21/5/6/1/1 line with four triples across 38 minutes in that one. He should run with the first unit again Monday if Edwards is sidelined.

Mitchell continues to be prolific scorer for Cavs

Donovan Mitchell compiled 33 points, one rebound, five assists, two steals and four triples across 34 minutes in Friday’s win over the Wizards. Spida returned from a one-game absence to post his second straight 30-point game and seventh in his last 11 outings. Mitchell has been a prolific scorer over the last three weeks, averaging over 28 points per game in that span. He also averages four rebounds and six assists. After a slow start to the season, Mitchell has turned things on. He is ranked 13th in per-game fantasy value since January 18. Cleveland will get the weekend off before taking the court again Monday to face Minnesota.

Timberwolves vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

The Timberwolves are on a three-game winning streak, recently defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 114-98. However, they are dealing with significant injuries: Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) are out. Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) are questionable. Edwards’ potential absence could impact the team’s offensive output, as he has been averaging 27.2 points per game.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, boast the NBA’s second-best record and are on a two-game winning streak. They recently had a 134-124 victory over the Washington Wizards. They have a strong home record of 24-4 and have won six of their last seven games. Key players like Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley are expected to play. Recent acquisition De’Andre Hunter may potentially make his debut.

Despite their injuries, I still like the Timberwolves in this game. They’re 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games versus the Cavs and are 7-3 against the number over that span.

Timberwolves vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +9