Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 4 Prediction: Will matchup turn high-scoring?

As the Thunder and Timberwolves square off in Game 4 of their series, this matchup has the potential to be one of the most electrifying games of the postseason. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, but they’ve also faced challenges that will be crucial in determining how this series unfolds. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 26, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 3-point road favorites versus the Timberwolves. The total, meanwhile, sits at 219 points.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Minnesota

Oklahoma City Thunder: The Youthful Energy

The Thunder are led by their young, dynamic stars — particularly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose scoring and playmaking abilities have been the backbone of OKC’s postseason success. SGA has continued to demonstrate why he’s one of the NBA’s brightest stars, effortlessly filling up the stat sheet while maintaining a high level of efficiency. However, the Thunder’s success hinges not just on SGA but also on the growth of other young players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren, in particular, has been a defensive force throughout the series, providing rim protection while also stretching the floor. The Thunder’s speed and versatility on both ends of the floor will be key, and they’ll need to find ways to exploit Minnesota’s weaknesses, particularly in the paint.

However, the biggest concern for OKC will be their ability to close out games. In Game 3, the Timberwolves managed to capitalize on the Thunder’s lapses in execution during crunch time, and with Minnesota’s playoff experience, OKC will need to be sharp in clutch moments.

Minnesota Timberwolves: The Veteran Presence

Minnesota, led by Anthony Edwards, has proven to be a resilient team in this series. Edwards has had some explosive performances, proving why he’s one of the NBA’s rising stars. His ability to score in bunches, along with his defensive tenacity, has been a game-changer for the Timberwolves.

The Rudy Gobert-Karl-Anthony Towns tandem has been a double-edged sword for Minnesota — their size and skill are tough for opposing teams to match, but they’ve also struggled with chemistry at times, particularly on the offensive end. The Timberwolves have been vulnerable when Gobert and Towns are on the floor together, often getting bogged down by the lack of spacing and offensive fluidity.

That said, Minnesota’s defense has been stellar, especially in guarding the paint. They’ve been able to limit the Thunder’s easy baskets inside, forcing them to settle for jump shots. If the Timberwolves can continue to stifle Oklahoma City’s offense and keep Edwards firing on all cylinders, they could very well push OKC to the brink.

Key Matchups to Watch:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Anthony Edwards – Both players have been sensational in this series. Whoever can impose their will offensively and contribute on defense will swing the game.

Chet Holmgren vs. Rudy Gobert – Holmgren’s shot-blocking and perimeter defense will be crucial in countering Gobert’s presence in the paint. If Holmgren can hold his ground, OKC may have an advantage in limiting Minnesota’s second-chance opportunities.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Jalen Williams – Towns has had a somewhat inconsistent playoff performance, and Williams’ length and athleticism could be a factor in slowing him down.

X-Factor:

OKC’s Depth – Oklahoma City has a deep roster full of young players who have stepped up throughout the series. If guys like Aleksej Pokuševski, Trey Mann, and Isaiah Joe can contribute significant minutes off the bench, OKC will be tough to beat.

Minnesota’s Bench – Minnesota’s bench, particularly Jaden Ivey and Kyle Anderson, will need to step up and provide consistent scoring to alleviate the pressure on Edwards and Towns.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 4 NBA Prediction:

This series is neck-and-neck, and Game 4 feels like a potential swing game. Both teams are capable of winning on any given night, but the Thunder’s speed and youthful energy may give them an edge here. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his stellar play, and the supporting cast steps up, Oklahoma City has the firepower to outlast Minnesota in a high-paced, back-and-forth game.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 4 Betting Prediction: OVER 219