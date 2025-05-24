Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Prediction: How will Minnesota respond?

The Oklahoma City Thunder aim to extend their commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 5:30 PM PDT. The game will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, where the Timberwolves will look to capitalize on home-court advantage to avoid a potentially series-ending 0-3 deficit. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 24, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ABC

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 2.5-point favorites versus the Timberwolves. The total, meanwhile, sits at 218 points.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Backing OKC

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap: Thunder Lead 2-0

In Game 2, the Thunder delivered a dominant performance, securing a 118-103 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, recently named NBA MVP, led the charge with a playoff career-high-tying 38 points, eight assists, and three steals. His efficient scoring and defensive presence have been pivotal in Oklahoma City’s commanding series lead.

Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves contributed 32 points but struggled with efficiency, shooting just 26 times. Minnesota’s offense has been inconsistent, and their bench has underperformed, with key players like Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle failing to make significant impacts.

Key Matchups

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Anthony Edwards: Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring and playmaking have been exceptional. Edwards needs to find a more efficient rhythm to keep the Timberwolves competitive.

Thunder Defense vs. Timberwolves Offense: Oklahoma City’s defense has been stifling, leading the league in points allowed and opponent field goal percentage. Minnesota must improve their shooting efficiency and ball movement to break through.

Bench Contributions: The Timberwolves’ bench has been lacking, with players like Gobert and Randle underperforming. Oklahoma City’s depth, including contributions from Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort, has been a significant advantage.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 3 NBA Prediction:

The Timberwolves face a critical Game 3 at home. While their defense has been strong, their offensive inconsistencies and lack of depth pose challenges. The Thunder’s balanced attack and defensive prowess give them the edge.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Betting Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5