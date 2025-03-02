Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction: Can OKC Cover Double Digit Spread?

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Sunday night. Oklahoma City has won 4 of their last 5 games and are currently 48-11 on the season. San Antonio heads back home with a win and are currently 25-33 on the season. They are currently 13 point home dogs with this Thunder vs. Spurs matchup set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder (-13) at San Antonio Spurs (+13) o/u 237.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 2, 2025

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Thunder

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 80% of bets are on Oklahoma City. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have won 11 of their last 13 games and are currently riding a two game win streak. They will head to San Antonio for their 3rd straight road game. Their latest matchup was a 135-119 victory over the Hawks on Friday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points on 12 of 23 shooting from the field. Luguentz Dort added 20 points and was 6 of 11 shooting from behind the arc. Jalen Williams was also able to drop 20 points while also dishing 8 assists. The Thunder were 50.5% from the field and 46% from three while forcing 19 turnovers on the night.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs edged out a 130-128 victory over the Grizzlies on Saturday night on the first leg of their back-to-back. San Antonio held a 77-58 half time lead but had to hang on late to close out the win. This ended a 4 game losing streak. In the matchup against Memphis, it was Stephon Castle who came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 24 points on 50% shooting from the field. Much of the production for the Spurs came from the bench as Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Julian Champahnie all hit double digit points. De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell also each contributed 20 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 2-4-1 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 5-0 in Oklahoma City’s last 5 games

San Antonio is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 5-1-1 in San Antonio’s last 7 games

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction:

Take the Thunder to cover the 13 point spread on the road on Sunday night. San Antonio managed to pull out a 2 point win on Saturday night after blowing a 19 point halftime lead. Now they have to turn around the very next day and take on one of the top teams in the NBA. The Spurs have struggled to score much lately, putting up 110, 96, 103, and 106 points in the 4 games prior to Saturday night. They will now take on the 2nd best defense in the NBA that allows just 106.1 points per game. OKC is 15-12-2 ATS on the road this season while the Spurs are 13-15 at home. The Thunder should pick up another big win on Sunday night.

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction: Thunder -13