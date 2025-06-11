Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3 NBA Finals Prediction

The 2025 NBA Finals are heating up as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers head to Game 3 in Indianapolis, tied 1–1. The Thunder bounced back from a narrow Game 1 loss with a commanding 123–107 victory in Game 2, showcasing their depth and defensive prowess.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3 Snapshot

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ABC

Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 5.5-point road favorites to knock off the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 228.5 points.

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting data shows that 59% of public bettors are backing the home underdog.

Key Storylines

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Historic Start: The Thunder’s MVP has been exceptional, scoring 72 points over the first two Finals games—the most ever by a player in their first two Finals games.

Pacers’ Late-Game Heroics: Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch performance in Game 1, including a game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left, highlighted the Pacers’ resilience.

Injury Updates: Pacers forward Jarace Walker is recovering from a right ankle injury and may return in Game 3, potentially bolstering Indiana’s frontcourt.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3 Prediction

Oklahoma City bounced back strong in Game 2 with a blowout win, largely due to improved defensive rotations and better rebounding—two areas where they struggled in Game 1. Chet Holmgren’s rim protection and perimeter mobility have disrupted the Pacers’ dribble-drive-heavy offense. When Holmgren is on the floor, Indiana’s field goal percentage in the paint drops noticeably.

Meanwhile, Lu Dort, one of the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders, has been crucial in limiting Indiana’s off-ball movement—particularly when matched up with Bennedict Mathurin and Haliburton off switches.

Given Oklahoma City’s ability to adjust quickly, their depth, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-level play, they’re slightly favored—even on the road. Indiana will be energized at home, and this could be a close one entering the 4th quarter, but expect OKC to execute better down the stretch.

2025 NBA FINALS GAME 3 PREDICTION: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -5.5