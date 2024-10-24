Thunder vs. Nuggets: Too short of number?

The Denver Nuggets will host the Thunder at 10:00p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Nuggets are listed as 2.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 225.5 points, what is the smart bet from Denver? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Nuggets prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

529 OKC Thunder (+2.5) at 530 Denver Nuggets (-2.5); o/u 225.5

10:00 p.m. ET, October 25, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Thunder vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

OKC Thunder DFS SPIN

The Thunder will open the 2024/2025 regular season on the road. Isaiah Hartenstein has been ruled out for the opener with an hand, while Jalen Williams is listed as GTD for Thursday’s contest.

Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

The Nuggets will begin their season hosting the OKC Thunder on Thursday. Denver is healthy to begin the year, outside of 1st round draft pick DaRon Holmes who tore his achilles during summer league. Holmes is expected to miss the entirety of this season.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction:

Take the Nuggets. Although the Thunder should have a great season, I still believe Denver is the better team in a meaningful game like an opener. The Thunder aren’t going to have an answer for Jokic with Hartenstein out and Denver is always a tough place for opponents to play. Lay the number with Denver.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Denver -2.5