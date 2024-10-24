Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction: Can OKC pull upset?

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Nuggets cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 52-39-1 ATS last season.

The Denver Nuggets went 57-25 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 43-49-2 ATS last season.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Oklahoma City Thunder (+2.5) at 530 Denver Nuggets (-2.5); o/u 225.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 24, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Thunder vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), forward Jaylin Williams (hamstring), and small forward Kenrich Williams (knee) will all miss Thursday’s season-opening game against the Nuggets. Hartenstein was a free agent signing for OKC this summer and was slated to be the team’s starting center. He’ll likely be back sometime in December.

In his stead, the Thunder will likely start Alex Caruso at shooting guard and move Chet Holmgren to center. With Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams out Thursday, expect Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Ousmane Dieng to get more minutes.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is entering his 10th NBA season in 2024. The future Hall-of-Famer is coming off of an MVP campaign in 2024 where he put up 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. Jokic continues to be one of the best players in the NBA and will likely lead the Nuggets to another 50+ win season this year.

Denver lost shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency this past offseason. That means they’ve elevated third-year shooting guard Christian Braun to the starting lineup. Braun has 10 career starts and 158 NBA regular-season appearances. He is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest in 18 minutes per game over his two-year career. How he plays could affect Denver’s ceiling this season.

Thunder vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City was 13-10-1 ATS as an underdog last season.

Oklahoma City was 36-25-1 ATS in conference games last season.

Denver was 27-36-1 ATS in conference games last season.

Denver was 35-43-2 ATS as a favorite last season.

Thunder vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Oklahoma City had their coming-out party last season. The Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and earned the #1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. From there, OKC swept the Pelicans in round 1 of the playoffs then lost their second-round series to the Mavericks 4-2. The Thunder just weren’t quite there yet last season. This year, they have multiple young players that are ready to make the leap. Not having Isaiah Hartenstein for the first two months of the season will hurt, but the Thunder earned the #1 seed in the West without him last season.

Denver is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games against Oklahoma City. The Nuggets are 2-3 ATS against the Thunder in that same span. OKC is a young, quick, and energetic team. The Nuggets are the antithesis of that. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. aren’t known for their explosiveness or speed. Against a young and hungry team like the Thunder, that could wind up being an issue. For those reasons, among others, I like the Thunder to cover this game on the road in Denver on Thursday night.

Thunder vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER +2.5