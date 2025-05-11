Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 4 Prediction: Is OKC laying too many points?

The Thunder, after a historic 68-14 regular season, find themselves trailing 2-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Nuggets. Game 4 is set for Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 3:30 PM ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Thunder are favored by 6.5 points, with an over/under of 227.5 points. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 11, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ABC

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 6.5-point road favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 227.5 points.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines:

Thunder’s Urgency: Oklahoma City aims to avoid a 3-1 series deficit. Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s underwhelming 18-point performance in Game 3, Jalen Williams stepped up with 32 points. Chet Holmgren contributed 18 points and 16 rebounds, showcasing the team’s depth.

Nuggets’ Resilience: Denver secured a 113-104 overtime victory in Game 3, with Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Jamal Murray delivering in clutch moments. Nikola Jokic faced challenges against Oklahoma City’s defense, scoring below 20 points in the last two games after a 44-point Game 1.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 4 NBA Prediction:

The Nuggets have covered twice in this series and were blown out in the other matchup. Despite that 149-106 loss, I still think Oklahoma City is laying too many points – especially in Denver. Give me the underdog.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 4 Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS +6.5