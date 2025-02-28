Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction: Is Over/Under set too Low?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 7:30 PM ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With Oklahoma City laying 12.5 and the total sitting at 242, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Hawks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder (-12.5) at Atlanta Hawks (+12.5); o/u 242

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 28, 2025

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: N/A

Thunder vs. Hawks Public Betting: Bettors Backing OKC

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performances

Oklahoma City Thunder: With a league-leading 47-11 record, the Thunder are on a three-game road winning streak. Their most recent victory was a 129-121 win over the Brooklyn Nets. In that game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 27 points.

Atlanta Hawks: The Hawks hold a 27-32 record and are aiming to improve their standing. They recently suffered a 131-109 loss to the Miami Heat, with Dyson Daniels leading the team with 18 points.

Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks: The team is dealing with significant injuries, including season-ending shoulder injuries for Kobe Bufkin and Jalen Johnson. Additionally, Larry Nance Jr. is out with a knee injury, and Vit Krejci is sidelined due to a back issue.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Ajay Mitchell is out with a toe injury, and Nikola Topic is out for the season due to an ACL injury.

Key Factors

Offensive Strength: The Thunder’s high-powered offense, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 32.4 points per game, poses a significant challenge for the Hawks’ defense.

Injury Impact: The Hawks’ roster is notably affected by injuries to key players. This may hinder their performance against a dominant Thunder team.

Thunder vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

Take the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over cashed seven times. That includes the October 27 matchup in Oklahoma City. It was the fourth consecutive time the over cashed between these two teams. The over has also hit in seven out of the Thunder’s last 10 games.

Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: OVER 242